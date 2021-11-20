Friday helps Brown hold off Bradley 65-62 at Paradise Jam

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ST. THOMAS (AP)Dan Friday scored 11 points and hit three free throws in the final 23 seconds to lift Brown to a 65-62 victory over Bradley in the U.S. Virgin Islands Paradise Jam on Saturday.

David Mitchell and Kino Lilly Jr. also scored 11 for the Bears (4-2). Tamenang Choh had eight rebounds.

Malevy Leons and Connor Hickman topped the Braves (1-4) with 11 points apiece.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51