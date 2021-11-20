Fuller scores 20 to lead South Dakota past Southern 71-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

VERMILLION, S.D. (AP)Xavier Fuller had 20 points as South Dakota edged past Southern 71-68 on Friday night.

Fuller hit 9 of 11 from the free throw line.

Erik Oliver had 11 points for South Dakota (2-1). Tasos Kamateros added 10 points. Mason Archambault had seven rebounds.

Kruz Perrott-Hunt, who led the Coyotes in scoring heading into the matchup with 12.0 points per game, shot only 17% in the game (1 of 6).

Jayden Saddler had 19 points for the Jaguars (1-3). P.J. Byrd added 13 points. Brion Whitley had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51