Furman tops College of Charleston 91-88 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Jalen Slawson had a career-high 33 points plus 13 rebounds as Furman edged past College of Charleston 91-88 in overtime on Friday night.

Alex Hunter scored a career-high 25 points for Furman (6-2). Mike Bothwell added 19 points, including a 3-pointer to send the game to overtime.

Reyne Smith had 24 points for the Cougars (5-3). Dimitrius Underwood added 15 points and nine rebounds. John Meeks had 14 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51