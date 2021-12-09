Garvin scores 20 to lead Hampton over William & Mary 54-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Najee Garvin matched his season high with 20 points as Hampton edged past William & Mary 54-53 on Thursday night.

Dajour Dickens had 11 points and four blocks for Hampton (4-6). Russell Dean added 10 points.

Ben Wight had 12 points for the Tribe (1-10), who have now lost four games in a row. Yuri Covington added 11 points. Quinn Blair had eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51