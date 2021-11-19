Gary leads SC State over NAIA St. Andrews Presbyterian 67-53

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (AP)Rakeim Gary came off the bench to score 17 points to lift South Carolina State to a 67-53 win over NAIA-level St. Andrews Presbyterian on Thursday night.

Also off the bench, Latavian Lawrence had 13 points and 11 rebounds for South Carolina State (1-5). Deaquan Williams added nine rebounds and Omer Croskey grabbed 10 rebounds.

Cameron Jones, whose 15 points per game heading into the contest led the Bulldogs, finished 1-for-7 shooting.

Isaac Clay had 18 points for the Knights, Xzavier McFadden scored 16 and Seth Smith grabbed seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51