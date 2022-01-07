Gates leads Holy Cross over Lafayette 79-74

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP)Gerrale Gates had 27 points plus 14 rebounds as Holy Cross broke its eight-game losing streak, edging past Lafayette 79-74 on Friday night.

Bo Montgomery added 21 points and six rebounds for the Crusaders.

Judson Martindale had 10 points for Holy Cross (3-12, 1-2 Patriot League).

Tyrone Perry had 18 points for the Leopards (3-9, 0-1). Neal Quinn added 16 points and eight rebounds. Leo O’Boyle had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

