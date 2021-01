Gee leads Austin Peay over Carver College 102-38

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (AP)Reginald Gee had 20 points as Austin Peay romped past Carver College 102-38 on Friday night.

Gee hit 5 of 7 3-pointers.

Mike Peake had 14 points and eight rebounds for Austin Peay (3-1). Elton Walker added 13 points and Alec Woodard had 12.

Paul Hepburn had six rebounds and three blocks for the Cougars.

