Georgetown aims to get on track vs. Coppin State

Georgetown put together an impressive 27-minute stint against No. 11 West Virginia on Sunday, especially after a very disappointing 78-71 home loss to Navy.

The Hoyas, however, couldn’t sustain the momentum and dropped an 80-71 decision to the talented Mountaineers.

Georgetown (1-2) will look to clean up some areas when it hosts Coppin State on Tuesday in Washington before starting Big East play against Villanova.

Hoyas coach Patrick Ewing was happy with the effort against West Virginia, but 15 turnovers and 24 fouls severely damaged the chances of the Hoyas.

“We can’t continue to turn the ball over at this alarming rate. Also, they shot 33 free throws. That’s where the game is — right there,” Ewing said. “If we did a better job of not fouling, and not turning the ball over, everything else was equal.”

Jahvon Blair continued to be the main source of offense for Georgetown, scoring 19 points and draining 5 of 12 shots from 3-point range. Blair is averaging 19.7 points and 5.7 rebounds per game.

Jamorko Pickett is contributing 12.7 points and 7.3 rebounds and Qudus Wahab is averaging 12.3 points on 61.5 percent shooting and 9.3 boards.

Coppin State (0-3) won 11 games last season, its most since winning 12 in 2013-14. This season, however, hasn’t gotten off to a strong start, as the club has dropped its first three games by double digits.

Koby Thomas scored a season-high 15 points in Sunday’s 69-54 setback at Drexel. The Eagles, however, shot 35.7 percent from the field, including 17.4 percent (4 of 23) from 3-point range.

Offense has been a problem for Coppin State, which has ranked bottom five in the nation in offensive efficiency in each of the first three years under coach Juan Dixon.

“It’s a grind. It’s not easy building a program and getting the type of personnel in your program that fits what we’re trying to do,” Dixon said in the preseason. “Going into year four, I can honestly say this is by far our most talented team.”

Dixon was an NCAA champion and Final Four Most Outstanding Player at Maryland in 2002, and he has brought some fire power to Baltimore.

One addition is Anthony Tarke, who started his career at NJIT and UTEP before transferring to Coppin State. He leads the team in scoring (18.3) and rebounds (8.3).

DeJuan Clayton is averaging 13.7 points, 5.3 rebounds and three steals. He is ninth on the school’s all-time scoring list with 1,321 points.

Georgetown beat Coppin State in 2016 and 2017 by a combined 68 points in the only meetings between the schools.

–Field Level Media