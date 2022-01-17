Gibson scores 22 to carry Towson over William & Mary 91-69

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Jason Gibson had 22 points as Towson routed William & Mary 91-69 on Monday night.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points for Towson (13-5, 4-1 Colonial Athletic Association), which won its fourth consecutive game. Antonio Rizzuto added 15 points and Cam Holden had 15 points and 11 rebounds.

The 91 points were a season best for Towson.

Brandon Carroll had 14 points for the Tribe (3-14, 2-2). Ben Wight added 13 points.

