Gibson scores 24 to carry Towson past Coppin State 89-75

BALTIMORE (AP)Jason Gibson had a career-high 24 points, Towson made 16 3-pointers and the Tigers defeated Coppin State 89-75 on Saturday.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-4). Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points. Charles Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Towson totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the visiting team, while the 44 second-half points for Coppin State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 22 points for the Eagles (1-13), who have lost eight in a row. Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

