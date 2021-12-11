Gibson scores 24 to carry Towson past Coppin State 89-75

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BALTIMORE (AP)Jason Gibson had a career-high 24 points, Towson made 16 3-pointers and the Tigers defeated Coppin State 89-75 on Saturday.

Nicolas Timberlake had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Tigers (7-4). Antonio Rizzuto added 14 points. Charles Thompson had 12 points and nine rebounds.

Both teams set season records for scoring in the second half. Towson totaled 51 second-half points, a season high for the visiting team, while the 44 second-half points for Coppin State were the best of the season for the hosts.

Kyle Cardaci scored a career-high 22 points for the Eagles (1-13), who have lost eight in a row. Tyree Corbett added 16 points and eight rebounds. Mike Hood had 15 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51