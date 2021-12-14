Giles leads St. Francis (PA) past Hartford 81-66

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (AP)Ronell Giles Jr. had 17 points to guide St. Francis (PA) to an 81-66 victory over Hartford on Tuesday night. J

Josh Cohen and Maxwell Land added 15 points each for the Red Flash (4-5). Ramiir Dixon-Conover pitched in with 13 points and six steals.

Moses Flowers scored a season-high 23 points for the Hawks (1-9). Austin Williams added 13 points, 10 rebounds and seven assists. He also had seven turnovers. Michael Dunne had six rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

