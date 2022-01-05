Gilyard leads Richmond past UMass 80-72

NCAA Basketball
RICHMOND, Va. (AP)Jacob Gilyard had 17 points and 10 assists as Richmond defeated UMass 80-72 on Wednesday night.

Tyler Burton added 12 points and 13 rebounds for the Spiders.

Nathan Cayo had 14 points for Richmond (10-6, 1-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Nick Sherod added 12 points.

Richmond totaled 50 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Rich Kelly had 20 points for the Minutemen (7-6, 0-1). C.J. Kelly added 16 points. Trent Buttrick had 16 points and seven rebounds.

