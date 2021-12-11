Glasper scores 21 to lead UIW past Grambling St. 72-62

SAN ANTONIO (AP)Robert ”RJ” Glasper had 21 points as UIW defeated Grambling State 72-62 on Saturday.

Johnny Hughes III had 14 points and 10 rebounds for UIW (2-8). Josh Morgan added 13 points and seven rebounds. Benjamin Griscti had 12 points.

Grambling State totaled 43 second-half points, a season high for the team.

Danya Kingsby had 20 points and six rebounds for the Tigers (3-7). Shawndarius Cowart added 15 points. AJ Taylor had 13 points and 13 rebounds.

KFXK Fox 51