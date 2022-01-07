Godfrey leads Purdue Fort Wayne past Youngstown St. 71-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP)Jarred Godfrey registered 18 points and six rebounds as Purdue Fort Wayne got past Youngstown State 71-61 on Friday night.

Jalon Pipkins had 15 points and six rebounds for Purdue Fort Wayne (6-7, 2-3 Horizon League), which ended its five-game road losing streak. Ra Kpedi added 11 points and seven rebounds. Damian Chong Qui had 10 points.

Luke Chicone had 13 points for the Penguins (9-6, 3-2). Tevin Olison added 11 points. Michael Akuchie had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51