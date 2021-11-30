Golden leads Butler over Saginaw Valley State 68-57

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Bryce Golden and Jair Bolden each posted 15 points as Butler got past Saginaw Valley State 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Jayden Taylor added 11 points and Aaron Thompson had six assists for Butler (5-3).

Delano Smith had 12 points for the Cardinals. James Toohey and Maurice Barnett each had 11 points.

