Golden leads Butler over Saginaw Valley State 68-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP)Bryce Golden and Jair Bolden each posted 15 points as Butler got past Saginaw Valley State 68-57 on Tuesday night.

Jayden Taylor added 11 points and Aaron Thompson had six assists for Butler (5-3).

Delano Smith had 12 points for the Cardinals. James Toohey and Maurice Barnett each had 11 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51