Golden scores 21 to carry Richmond over Wofford 73-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (AP)Grant Golden had 21 points as Richmond beat Wofford 73-64 on Wednesday night.

Jacob Gilyard had 13 points and seven rebounds for Richmond (4-4).

B.J. Mack had 15 points for the Terriers (5-3). Sam Godwin added 14 points. Ryan Larson had 12 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51