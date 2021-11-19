Goldin scores 18 to lift FAU past UT Martin 75-67

BOCA RATON, Fla. (AP)Vladislav Goldin posted 18 points as Florida Atlantic defeated UT Martin 75-67 on Friday night.

Michael Forrest had 17 points for Florida Atlantic (2-2). Everett Winchester added 13 points and Bitumba Baruti 10.

KJ Simon had 19 points for the Skyhawks (1-2). Mikel Henderson scored 15 and Chris Nix 14.

