Gomillion carries Cleveland St. over Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CLEVELAND (AP)Tre Gomillion had a season-high 21 points as Cleveland State extended its home winning streak to eight games, getting past Purdue Fort Wayne 65-58 on Wednesday night.

Jayson Woodrich had 12 points for Cleveland State (8-3, 4-0 Horizon League). Torrey Patton added 11 points and 10 rebounds. D’Moi Hodge had seven rebounds.

Jarred Godfrey had 18 points for the Mastodons (5-7, 1-3). Bobby Planutis added 11 points.

Cleveland State also defeated Purdue Fort Wayne 90-81 last Thursday.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51