Gonzalez, Gustin help No. 19 BYU women top Montana St. 89-67

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP)Shaylee Gonzalez scored 21 points, Lauren Gustin added 15 points and 18 rebounds to help No. 19 BYU beat Montana State 89-67 on Tuesday night.

Gonzalez mad 9 of 17 from the field and finished with five rebounds, five assists and four steals. Teagan Graham added 10 points and four assists for BYU (9-1).

Katelynn Limardo made back-to-back 3-pointers to spark an 11-3 run that gave Montana State a 15-14 lead after Gabby Mocchi hit another 3 to cap the spurt with 3:38 to play in the first quarter. Gustin sandwiched two layups around two free throws by Kaylee Smiler before Gonzalez stole a pass and made a layup to make it 22-15 and BYU lead the rest of the way.

Darian White had 13 points, 10 rebounds and three steals to lead Montana State (7-6) but made just 5 of 18 from the field. Taylor Janssen scored 11 points and Kola Bad Bear added 10.

Bad Bear hit a 3-pointer early in the second quarter to pull the Bobcats within a point early in the second quarter. BYU then scored 15 of the next 19 points to take a 41-26 lead with 2:26 left in the half and the Cougars led by double figures the rest of the way.

