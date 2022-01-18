Goodchild helps No. 21 Duke women beat Miami 58-49

CORAL GABLES, Fla. (AP)Miela Goodchild scored seven of her 17 points in the fourth quarter, Shayeann Day-Wilson had 11 points and seven assists, and No. 21 Duke beat Miami 58-49 on Tuesday.

Lexi Gordon beat the third-quarter buzzer with a 3-pointer to extend Duke’s lead to 42-37. Miami made a 3-pointer on back-to-back possessions at the start of the fourth and took its first lead, 45-44, since 2-0 on a fast-break layup by Ja’Leah Williams with 6:16 left. But the Hurricanes didn’t make another field goal for the rest of the game.

Goodchild made Duke’s second 3-pointer of the second half, in 10 attempts, with 2:49 left for a six-point lead.

Elizabeth Balogun added eight points, reaching 1,000 career points, for Duke (12-4, 3-3 ACC), which closed a stretch of three games in six days. Goodchild also grabbed seven rebounds.

Maeva Djaldi-Tabdi scored 19 points before fouling out late and Kelsey Marshall added 15 points for Miami (9-6, 2-3), which was coming off a victory over ranked Georgia Tech on Sunday.

The Hurricanes shot just 31% from the field, going 18 for 58, and turned it over it over 14 times.

—

