Grambling St. defeats Mississippi Valley St. 68-64

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)Eric Parrish had 17 points and 12 rebounds to carry Grambling State to a 68-64 win over Mississippi Valley State on Saturday.

Tra’Michael Moton had 14 points for Grambling State (6-12, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Prince Moss added 11 points and six rebounds. AJ Taylor had 10 points.

Gary Grant had 17 points for the Delta Devils (1-16, 1-6), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Caleb Hunter added 13 points. Devin Gordon had 13 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51