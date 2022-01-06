Grand Canyon defeats Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

EDINBURG, Texas (AP)Gabe McGlothan had 18 points as Grand Canyon beat Texas Rio Grande Valley 84-70 on Thursday night.

Holland Woods added 17 points for the Antelopes, while Sean Miller-Moore chipped in 15.

Jovan Blacksher Jr. had 13 points and six assists for Grand Canyon (12-2, 2-0 Western Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive victory.

Mike Adewunmi scored a season-high 20 points and had 10 rebounds for the Vaqueros (5-9, 0-2) and Justin Johnson added 16 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51