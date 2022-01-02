Green, Berhow carry Northern Iowa past Evansville 83-61

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (AP)AJ Green scored 18 points as Northern Iowa beat Evansville 83-61 on Sunday.

Trae Berhow added 16 points for the Panthers, while Noah Carter chipped in 15. Berhow also had six rebounds.

Antwan Kimmons had 10 points for Northern Iowa (5-7, 1-1 Missouri Valley Conference).

Blaise Beauchamp had 14 points for the Purple Aces (4-9, 0-2). Evan Kuhlman added 12 points. Jawaun Newton had 11 points.

