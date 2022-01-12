Green Jr. scores 20 to lead UCF over Memphis 74-64

NCAA Basketball
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP)Darin Green Jr. had 20 points as Central Florida topped Memphis 74-64 on Wednesday night.

C.J. Walker had 12 points and seven rebounds for Central Florida (10-4, 2-2 American Athletic Conference). Darius Johnson added 12 points. Darius Perry had 11 points.

Tyler Harris had 15 points for the Tigers (9-6, 3-2). Emoni Bates added 12 points and seven rebounds. Landers Nolley II had 11 points and six assists.

