Green leads Canisius past Fredonia State 106-40

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Malek Green scored 18 points as Canisius rolled past Fredonia State 106-40 on Monday night.

Xzavier Long added 17 points for the Golden Griffins (1-4), while Akrum Ahemed scored 16. Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six rebounds as Canisius picked up its first win.

Jackson Brown had 10 points to lead the Blue Devils.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

