Greene leads No. 14 Ohio State over No. 7 Maryland 88-86

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP)Madison Greene and No. 14 Ohio State made enough plays to hold off No. 7 Maryland.

Barely.

Greene scored 24 points and Jacy Sheldon had 21, helping the Buckeyes top the Terrapins 88-86 on Monday night.

Back-to-back 3-pointers by Braxtin Miller put Ohio State up 75-69 with 4:22 left. Maryland missed 12 of its next 13 field-goal attempts, allowing Ohio State to build a lead down the stretch.

The Terps pulled within five on a pair of foul shots by Ashley Owusu with under a minute left. A late 3-pointer by Chloe Bibby and another by Katie Benzan at the buzzer weren’t enough.

”I knew this was going to be a real challenge for us,” Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said. ”Both teams played really well, both teams made big plays. I just think we made a couple more down the stretch to give us a chance to win.”

Miller scored 18 points and Dorka Juhasz had 16 rebounds as Ohio State (9-1, 5-1) handed Maryland (11-2, 7-1) its first conference loss of the season and snapped the Terps’ 24-game Big Ten winning streak going back to last January.

”I just think our preparation coming into this game was really good,” Greene said. ”Coach really emphasized preparation and knowing your personnel, so I feel like we really focused on that, and we handled business tonight.”

Owusu was terrific, leading Maryland with 33 points and also dishing out nine assists. Benzan scored 22 on 7-for-12 shooting from 3-point range.

Ohio State managed to limit Maryland guard Diamond Miller to just 10 points. She came in averaging nearly 18 per game.

The Buckeyes won the rebounding battle 44-38 and scored 27 points off Maryland’s 17 turnovers.

LONG-RANGE SHOOTING

Benzan is a 3-point specialist, hitting about half of her attempts this season. Maryland went 10 for 26 from deep against Ohio State.

The Buckeyes went 7 for 15 from 3-point range. Miller went 3 for 4.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: The teams met for the first time since the Terps routed the Buckeyes in the conference tournament championship in the last game before last season was ended by COVID-19. This time Maryland, the highest-scoring team in the nation and winners of 10 straight, let the aggressive Buckeyes edge past them late.

”We always have great battles with Ohio State,” Maryland coach Brenda Frese said. ”I think both teams always bring the best out of each other. These kinds of games prepare us for what lies ahead come postseason. An opportunity for us with a tough road loss to be able to learn from our mistakes and be able to move on.”

Ohio State: The Buckeyes won their second straight over a ranked team by shooting 46% from the floor and playing physical defense. They beat then-No. 11 Michigan 81-77 on Thursday. They also will face ranked teams in the next two games.

QUOTABLE

”Every time we go up against Maryland it’s going to be a tough, rough and just overall physical game,” Miller said. ”I think we expected that, I think they expected it. Just have to keep playing and keep your head in the game. Can’t let that get to you. That’s just how it’s going to go.”

UP NEXT

Maryland: After having Thursday’s game against Rutgers canceled due to COVID-19 issues, the Terps aren’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 4 at Wisconsin.

Ohio State: Plays at No. 16 Indiana on Thursday before taking on No. 23 Northwestern on Feb. 1.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacy