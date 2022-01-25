Gresham carries Texas Southern over Alabama St. 73-66

HOUSTON (AP)Brison Gresham had 11 points and 16 rebounds to lift Texas Southern to a 73-66 win over Alabama State on Monday night.

John Walker III had 11 points for Texas Southern (7-10, 5-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth consecutive home victory. John Jones added 10 points. A.J. Lawson had six rebounds.

Texas Southern led 63-58 with a minute to go then added 10 points, five of which came when Jones made a layup, two technical fouls were called on Alabama State and Jones made 3 of 4 free throws.

Trace Young had 17 points for the Hornets (5-15, 3-4). Christian McCray added 15 points and six rebounds. Isaiah Range had 13 points and seven steals. Kenny Strawbridge had 10 points and 10 rebounds.

