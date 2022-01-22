Griesel’s basket carries N. Dakota St. past Oral Roberts

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

TULSA, Okla. (AP)Sam Griesel scored 18 points and his contested, running jump shot to the right of the basketwith two seconds left sent North Dakota State past Oral Roberts 72-71 on Saturday night.

Max Abmas missed a 3-pointer after an Oral Roberts (12-7, 4-3 Summit League) timeout to end it.

Griesel filled the stat sheet on 7-for-11 shooting, grabbed six rebounds, distributed three assists and had two steals. Tyree Eady scored 18 points on 6-for-10 shooting including 3 for 3 from beyond the arc. Rocky Kreuser scored 15 for North Dakota State (12-7, 4-3 Summit League).

Abmas scored 18 for the Golden Eagles (13-7, 7-2) on 7-for-24 shooting while missing 11 of 13 3s. Reserve Issac McBride scored 15 and Kareem Thompson 11.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51