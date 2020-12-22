Gurley, Kenney lift Furman past SC State 118-51

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP)Noah Gurley had 19 points as Furman rolled past South Carolina State 118-51 on Monday.
Colin Kenney added 16 points, Jonny Lawrence chipped in 15 and Clay Mounce had 14 points for Furman (6-3).
Tariq Simmons had 15 points for the Bulldogs (0-10). Rahsaan Edwards added 11 points.
—
For more AP college basketball coverage:https://apnews.com/Collegebasketballandhttp://twitter.com/AP-Top25
—
This was generated by Automated Insights,http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC,https://www.stats.com