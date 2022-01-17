Haase carries Mercer past The Citadel 71-64

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP)Felipe Haase recorded 14 points and 12 rebounds to lead Mercer to a 71-64 win over The Citadel on Monday night.

James Glisson III had 16 points and nine rebounds for Mercer (11-7, 4-1 Southern Conference). Jordan Jones added 10 points. Jalen Johnson had five blocks.

Stephen Clark had 18 points, nine rebounds and five blocks for the Bulldogs (7-9, 1-4). Hayden Brown added 16 points and eight rebounds.

