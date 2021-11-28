Hall carries Stephen F. Austin over Northwestern St. 72-68

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP)Sadaidriene Hall had 13 points as Stephen F. Austin edged past Northwestern State 72-68 on Sunday.

Gavin Kensmil had 16 points and seven rebounds for Stephen F. Austin (5-2). He also committed seven turnovers. David Kachelries added 13 points and six rebounds. Roti Ware had 13 points.

Kendal Coleman had 14 points for the Demons (1-6), who have now lost four straight games. Cedric Garrett added 13 points. Jalen King had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51