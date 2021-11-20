Hall leads Central Arkansas over Oral Roberts 70-67

(THE TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Longtime U.S. Rep. Eddie Bernice Johnson, D-Dallas, announced Saturday she is not running for reelection after serving nearly three decades in Congress.

“I have gone back and forth … the whole time because of the pleading and the asking, but as of January … the year after next, I will step down,” Johnson said during an event in Dallas. "I will retire, and let me assure that I will also recommend to you whom I feel is the best to follow me."