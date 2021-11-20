Hall leads Central Arkansas over Oral Roberts 70-67

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

CONWAY, Ark. (AP)Darious Hall recorded 19 points and 16 rebounds to lift Central Arkansas to a 70-67 win over Oral Roberts on Saturday.

Camren Hunter had 17 points and eight rebounds for Central Arkansas (1-3). Collin Cooper added 13 points.

Issac McBride scored 25 points for the Golden Eagles (2-2). Trey Phipps added 10 points. Kareem Thompson had 10 points and eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51