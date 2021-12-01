Hall leads Saint Joseph’s over Binghamton 79-57

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Hall recorded 15 points and 12 rebounds to lift Saint Joseph’s to a 79-57 win over Binghamton on Wednesday night.

Ejike Obinna had 14 points for the Hawks (4-3). Cameron Brown added 13 points, while Jack Forrest scored 11.

John McGriff had 14 points to lead the Bearcats (2-4). Tyler Bertram, the Bearcats’ leading scorer at 12 points per game, missed all five of his 3-pointers, scoring five points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51