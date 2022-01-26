PHILADELPHIA (AP)Jordan Hall had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead five Saint Joseph’s players in double figures as the Hawks beat Duquesne 72-61 on Wednesday night.

Taylor Funk, Cameron Brown and Erik Reynolds II added 13 points apiece for the Hawks (9-10, 3-5 Atlantic 10). Ejike Obinna chipped in 12 points.

Jackie Johnson III had 19 points for the Dukes (6-11, 1-4), whose losing streak stretched to four games. Amir Spears added 12 points. Leon Ayers III had 11 points.

