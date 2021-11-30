Hammond scores 21 to lead Niagara past Colgate 70-59

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

HAMILTON, N.Y. (AP) — Marcus Hammond had 21 points as Niagara defeated Colgate 70-59 on Monday night.

Hammond hit 5 of 6 from 3-point range for the Purple Eagles (3-3). He added nine rebounds and six assists. Jordan Cintron had 18 points, while Greg Kuakumensah scored 10.

Jeff Woodward had 12 points for the Raiders (3-4). Ryan Moffatt added 11 points and eight rebounds. Keegan Records had eight rebounds.

Nelly Cummings, Colgate’s leading scorer heading into the matchup at 18 points per game, scored five on 1-of-11 shooting. Jack Ferguson, whose 13 points per game heading into the matchup ranked second on the Raiders, had five points on 2-of-11 shooting.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Portions of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51