Hammond scores 28 to lead Niagara over Canisius 68-58

NIAGARA, N.Y. (AP)Marcus Hammond had a season-high 28 points as Niagara defeated Canisius 68-58 on Thursday night.

Jordan Cintron had 14 points and 11 rebounds for Niagara (7-7, 2-3 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference). Noah Thomasson added 13 points.

Jordan Henderson had 15 points for the Golden Griffins (5-10, 1-3). Jacco Fritz added 11 points and nine rebounds. Armon Harried had 11 points and six rebounds.

