Hancock lifts Milwaukee past St. Xavier (Illinois) 74-52

MILWAUKEE (AP)Devon Hancock had 18 points to carry Milwaukee to a 74-52 win over St. Xavier (Illinois) on Thursday.

DeAndre Gholston had 15 points and eight rebounds for Milwaukee (3-8). Tafari Simms added 13 points and nine rebounds. Jordan Lathon had 12 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Jaeden King had 12 points and six rebounds for the Cougars. Jack Halverson added 11 points and Joshua Evans had nine rebounds.

