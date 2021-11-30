Harrell leads Texas State past Rice 80-69

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) - One person was killed in a "major crash" on Wednesday in Rusk County, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management.

First responders were driving to the scene around 7:40 p.m. The wreck happened on SH 43 near the northern intersection of FM 1716. One of the vehicles involved was reportedly on fire, said Rusk County OEM.