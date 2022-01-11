Harried scores 21 to lift Canisius past Quinnipiac 79-67

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Armon Harried had 21 points as Canisius topped Quinnipiac 79-67 on Tuesday.

Jordan Henderson and Ahamadou Fofana each scored 18 points for Canisius (5-9, 1-2 Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference).

JJ Riggins had 15 points for the Bobcats (7-6, 2-3). Brendan McGuire added 14 points and seven rebounds, and Matt Balanc had 10 points and nine rebounds.

