Harrison scores 22 to lift Presbyterian past VMI 59-54

NEW ORLEANS (AP)Rayshon Harrison had 22 points as Presbyterian narrowly beat VMI 59-54 on Wednesday in the UNO Classic.

Trevon Reddish had 10 points and seven rebounds for Presbyterian (3-2). Owen McCormack added eight rebounds.

Kamdyn Curfman and Jake Stephens scored 17 points apiece for the Keydets (2-3).

The Blue Hose improve to 2-0 against the Keydets for the season. Presbyterian defeated VMI 73-72 on Nov. 12.

