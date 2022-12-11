HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP)Nigel Hawkins’ 20 points helped SFA defeat Paul Quinn 103-40 on Sunday.

Hawkins shot 6 for 10 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 4 from the free throw line for the ‘Jacks (5-4). Sadaidriene Hall added 19 points while finishing 9 of 10 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Latrell Jossell shot 5 for 6 from beyond the arc to finish with 15 points.

The Tigers (0-4) were led in scoring by Sama’zha Hart, who finished with 15 points. Mohammed Bensalah added eight points and eight rebounds for Paul Quinn. Trevoin Shaw also recorded six points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.