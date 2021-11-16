Haymon leads Northern Arizona over Benedictine Mesa 97-48

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — Keith Haymon scored 21 points and Nik Mains added 20 points as Northern Arizona romped past Benedictine Mesa 97-48 on Monday night.

Haymon hit 5 of 7 3-pointers. Mains also had three blocks.

Jalen Cone had 12 points and six assists, and Carson Towt added 12 points and 12 rebounds for Northern Arizona (1-2).

Tanner Crawford had nine points for the Redhawks.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51