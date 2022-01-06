Henry carries Texas Southern over Grambling St. 67-61

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

GRAMBLING, La. (AP)PJ Henry had 16 points as Texas Southern defeated Grambling State 67-61 on Wednesday night.

John Walker III had 12 points and eight rebounds for Texas Southern (3-8, 1-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). John Jones added 10 points.

Amari McCray had 13 points for Grambling State (3-11, 0-1), whose losing streak reached six games. Cameron Christon added 12 points. Tra’Michael Moton had 11 points and seven rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51