Henry leads Indiana State past Old Dominion 77-36

CONWAY, S.C. (AP)Cameron Henry tallied 14 points and 13 rebounds to lead Indiana State to a 77-36 romp over Old Dominion in the Myrtle Beach Invitational on Thursday night.

Cooper Neese topped the Sycamores (3-1) with 17 points. Zach Hobbs added 15 points, while Micah Thomas scored 14.

Jaylin Hunter had seven points and seven rebounds to pace the Monarchs (2-2), but he made just 2 of 11 shots. Mekhi Long added nine rebounds.

