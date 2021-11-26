Higgins leads CS Bakersfield past Boise St. 46-39

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BOISE, Idaho (AP)Kaleb Higgins had 11 points as Cal State Bakersfield topped Boise State 46-39 on Friday night.

Devonaire Doutrive had 15 points and six rebounds for the Broncos (3-3). Mladen Armus added nine rebounds.

Marcus Shaver Jr., who was second on the Broncos in scoring heading into the matchup with 12 points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 7).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51