Hill scores 23 to lead Longwood past Presbyterian 71-70

CLINTON, S.C. (AP)Justin Hill had 23 points as Longwood edged past Presbyterian 71-70 on Saturday.

Hill made 10 of 11 free throws.

DeShaun Wade had 17 points for Longwood (12-5, 4-0 Big South Conference), which earned its fifth consecutive victory.

Rayshon Harrison had 29 points for the Blue Hose (8-12, 0-5), who have now lost five consecutive games. Trevon Reddish-Rhone added 12 points. Winston Hill had seven rebounds.

