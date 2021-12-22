Hitchon carries Canisius over Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in OT

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP)Scott Hitchon had a season-high 28 points plus 11 rebounds as Canisius topped Florida Gulf Coast 97-90 in overtime on Wednesday night.

Hitchon hit 6 of 8 3-pointers.

Jordan Henderson had 19 points and seven assists for Canisius (4-9). Xzavier Long added 16 points. Ahamadou Fofana had 13 points and six assists.

Akrum Ahemed drained a 3-pointer with four seconds left for Canisius to force overtime and the Griffins scored the first eight points of OT to secure the win.

Florida Gulf Coast scored 54 points in the second half, a season high for the team.

Tavian Dunn-Martin had 30 points and seven assists for the Eagles (10-4), whose four-game winning streak came to an end. He also committed seven turnovers. Kevin Samuel scored a season-high 20 points and had 12 rebounds. Matt Halvorsen had 10 points.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Nominate A Remarkable Woman of East Texas Do you know a Remarkable Woman in East Texas who deserves recognition? Nominate Her Now!
December 31 2021 11:59 pm

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51