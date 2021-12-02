Holden carries Towson past Long Island-Brooklyn 72-63

TOWSON, Md. (AP)Cam Holden had 21 points as Towson topped Long Island 72-63 on Thursday night.

Charles Thompson had 13 points for Towson (5-3). Nicolas Timberlake pulled 11 rebounds and Antonio Rizzuto collared six boards.

Isaac Kante had 17 points for the Sharks (1-6). Eral Penn added 14 points. Tre Wood had 13 points. Alex Rivera had 11 rebounds.

Ty Flowers, the Sharks’ leading scorer entering the matchup at 15 points per game, finished 2-for-14 shooting.

