Holden, Timberlake lift Towson over Delaware 69-62

NCAA Basketball
NEWARK, Del. (AP)Cam Holden had 19 points and Nicolas Timberlake added 18 points as Towson beat Delaware 69-62 on Monday night.

Charles Thompson chipped in 15 points with nine rebounds for Towson (15-6, 6-2 Colonial Athletic Conference). Holden also had seven rebounds and six steals.

Andrew Carr had 13 points for the Fightin’ Blue Hens (14-7, 5-3). Ebby Asamoah added 12 points and six rebounds and Dylan Painter had 11 points.

