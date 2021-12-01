Holmes scores 24 to lift Saint Bonaventure past CSU 93-81

NCAA Basketball
Posted: / Updated:

OLEAN, N.Y. (AP)Jaren Holmes had 24 points and 10 rebounds as Saint Bonaventure beat Coppin State 93-81 on Wednesday night.

Osun Osunniyi had 17 points and three blocks for Saint Bonaventure (6-1). Kyle Lofton added 16 points, nine assists and six rebounds. Jalen Adaway had 13 points and 16 rebounds.

Coppin State totaled 44 first-half points, a season high for the team.

Jesse Zarzuela scored a season-high 27 points for the Eagles (1-10), whose losing streak reached five games. Tyree Corbett added 17 points and 10 rebounds. Nendah Tarke had 16 points, six rebounds and five steals.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51